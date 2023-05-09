Chinese delegation in Kuching to study potential of local tourism industry

KUCHING (May 9): Two Chinese aviation-related organisations are on a two-day visit here to study the potential of the local tourism industry.

Representatives from the two organisations, namely Civil Aviation Investment Fund and China Aviation International Construction and Investment Co. Limited, were treated to a luncheon at Borneo Cultures Museum restaurant yesterday.

Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore chief executive officer Chew Chang Guan was present to facilitate the arrival of the delegation of about eight people and the group managed to tour the world-class museum after the lunch.

Chew said some Singaporeans were also part of the delegation to visit Kuching and one of their objectives is to assess the local tourism infrastructure here before considering introducing more direct flights between China and Sarawak.

“This is a very quick study tour about Kuching and they are studying whether Kuching presents an ideal tourism destination for more direct flights from China,” Chew told reporters when met at the restaurant.

He added the group will be meeting with the state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin at Baitulmakmur Building II at Petra Jaya after their visit to the museum.

Moreover, Chew said his team will also promote local cultural products to the delegation to showcase the unique heritage of Sarawak during their stay in the city.

The delegation will visit Sarawak Cultural Village today before leaving for Kuala Lumpur in the afternoon on the same day.

“Hopefully, we will have more direct flights because it is not only about tourism but about trade, investment opportunities and the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) initiative,” said Chew.

Kuching China Traders Import and Export Association chairman Datuk Yii Ming Tang was also present to accompany the delegation in their visit to Kuching.