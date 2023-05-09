Cobra welcomes Miri man home from shopping trip

MIRI (May 9): A man here was greeted by a cobra when he returned home from a shopping trip last night.

The Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) said the 31-year-old man had just arrived at his house in Taman Tunku, when he spotted the uninvited visitor.

“The man had just returned home when he saw a moving object that looked like a snake slithering into his kitchen.

“Fearing for his safety, he contacted APM Miri for assistance,” APM said in a statement.

A team of four snake handlers was dispatched to the house at 8.25pm.

The team later found the snake, a cobra measuring one-metre in length, under a kitchen rack.

“It took only eight minutes to capture the reptile, which we later released into its natural habitat,” said the statement.

The operation ended at 8.50pm.