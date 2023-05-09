Coldplay to hold first Malaysian concert in Bukit Jalil National Stadium this November (Video)

KUALA LUMPUR (May 9): It’s official!

British band Coldplay will be holding their first Malaysian concert in Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Nov 22.

Part of the Music Of The Spheres World Tour which started in March 2022, the band have sold more concert tickets than any music artist in the world and received glowing reviews.

The concert is organised by Live Nation Malaysia and officially sponsored by CIMB.

CIMB cardholders can access exclusive presale tickets on May 16 from 10am to 11.59pm only at www.golive-asia.com.Music Of The Spheres World Tour.

General ticket sales will be available on May 17 from 10am onwards on Live Nation.

Malaysian Coldplay fans will finally be able to rock out to hits like The Scientist, Fix You and Viva La Vida for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Coldplay will also be holding stopovers in Tokyo, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, and Perth with special guests Australian singers Amy Shark and Thelma Plum.

The acclaimed world tour won the Favourite Touring Artist award at the 2022 AMAs (American Music Awards) and the Tour of the Year Award at the 2023 iHeart Radio Awards.

Coldplay consists of lead singer Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion. — Malay Mail