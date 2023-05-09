Dr Hazland: Kuching to host 13th Asia Aerosol Conference next year

KUCHING (May 9): The 13th Asia Aerosol Conference 2024 (13th AAC) will be held here in August 2024, said Dr Hazland Hipni.

The Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability said this on the sidelines of the First Malaysian Clean Air International (1st MCAI) Forum 2023 in Bangi, Selangor yesterday.

With him to promote the 13th AAC at the Bangi Avenue Convention Centre (BACC) Bangi were several delegation members from Sarawak.

A ministry press release today said the 1st MCAI forum, themed ‘Sustainable Industries – Mitigation Strategies Towards Blue Skies’, aimed to provide a platform for networking, discussion, and knowledge sharing on issues related to air quality.

At the forum, Dr Hazland spoke on the topic ‘Towards Sustainable Industries – Issues Challenges and Mitigation Strategies’ touching on the role of government policies and regulations in promoting sustainable industries and how industry leaders collaborate with policymakers to drive change.

He also spoke on incentives the government is providing to encourage industries to adopt sustainable practices, the potential trade-offs between economic growth versus sustainability, and how the government balances these competing priorities.

Dr Hazland also shared on how the government can work with industries to create a roadmap for transitioning to a more sustainable future.

The forum was managed by MyCAS, a non-governmental organisation registered under the Malaysian Organisations Registration Department (JPPM).

The main aim of establishing MyCAS is to address issues related to air quality at the global and national level.

The Clean Air Asia (CAA), an agency under the International Union of Air Pollution Prevention and Environmental Protection Associations (IUAPPA), has been a strategic partner of MyCAS since 2018.

MyCAS has also successfully organised the Better Air Quality Conference (BAQ) with more than 700 participants from 50 countries around the world.

Also present at the forum yesterday were International Green Trends Cockpit Sdn Bhd president and chief strategy officer Ismail Abdullah, MyCas chairman Dr Noor Zaitun Yahya, and Petronas’ Environment, Social Performance and Product Stewardship (ESPPS) specialist Radin Diana Ahmad.