Floating book fair Doulos Hope expected to dock in Kuching from Aug 17-Sept 4

KUCHING (May 9): The Doulos Hope, dubbed the largest floating book fair, is set to berth here from Aug 17-Sept 4.

At the moment, the ship is now berthing at Singapore. According to GBA Ships’ website, it has been there since May 2 and will depart the island on May 22.

However, GBA Ships on its website advised that the future ports of calls and dates after Singapore are yet to be confirmed.

It is scheduled to arrive at Penang on May 25 and will be there until June 20.

It will then proceed to berth at Port Klang from June 21-July 18, Pasir Gudang (July 20-Aug 14) and after Kuching, it will travel to Kota Kinabalu and berth there from Sept 7-Oct 3.

Kota Kinabalu will be its last port of call in Malaysian waters.

Doulos Hope is the latest addition to the GBA Ships fleet, said the ship owner on the website. It was launched on May 7 this year.

It is the organisation’s fifth vessel and is sailing with a mission to promote literacy, education and cross-cultural cooperation across Southeast Asia.

The ship also underwent a refurbishment period before sailing to Singapore, it said.

Doulos Hope is said to be 3,370 tonnes and 85.5 metres with a maximum speed of 13.5 knots.