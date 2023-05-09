Tuesday, May 9
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»High Court orders govt to release special task’s classified report on Amri Che Mat’s disappearance to wife

High Court orders govt to release special task’s classified report on Amri Che Mat’s disappearance to wife

0
Posted on Nation, Court
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Norhayati had filed a civil suit against 21 parties, including the government and police, in 2019. — Malay Mail photo

KUALA LUMPUR (May 9): The High Court here today ordered the limited release of a special task force report that is classified as an official secret on the disappearance of activist Amri Che Mat within 30 days.

However, judge Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh said the report is only to be given to Amri’s wife, Norhayati Mohd Ariffin.

Norhayati is prohibited from sharing the report with any member of the public, except for her lawyers.

Norhayati had filed a civil suit against 21 parties, including the government and police, in 2019. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME

Recommended Posts