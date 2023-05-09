HR Minister Sivakumar confirms five officers sacked following corruption probe

KUALA LUMPUR (May 9): Five Human Resources Ministry officers have been sacked following a recent corruption and power abuse probe over the quota for the recruitment of foreign workers which under the purview of the ministry.

The matter was confirmed by Human Resources Minister V Sivakumar today, Malaysiakini reported.

“It did happen (the sacking of officers). It was to ensure that this ministry can function in a smooth and proper manner,” he was quoted as saying.

However, the Batu Gajah MP did not elaborate further on the latest termination of his officers.

He also sidestepped questions on who ordered the sacking of the officers.

He then declined to take any more questions on the issue, including why the officers were sacked when they have yet to be charged or found guilty in court, according to Malaysiakini.

On April 13, an aide to Sivakumar was arrested together with a recruitment agent by MACC allegedly over the quota for recruiting foreign workers, which was the purview of the Human Resources Ministry.

A day later another suspect identified as Sivakumar’s female private secretary became the latest person to be arrested by the anti-graft agency since investigations began.

On April 17, Sivakumar was called by the MACC to answer questions about alleged cash kickbacks from an unnamed businessman who had been detained alongside the two ministerial aides.

He, however, said that he is not a suspect in the ongoing investigation and said that he had only gone to the national MACC headquarters to have his statement recorded, and added that he had not been arrested.

Despite subsequent calls for his resignation or for him to go on leave, Sivakumar said he would not resign, adding that he had the backing of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to stay in his post. — Malay Mail