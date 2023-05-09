Julaihi: 42 water catchment areas in Sarawak to be gazetted

SAMARAHAN: A total of 42 water catchment areas throughout Sarawak will be gazetted, said Utilities and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

This, he added, is done to cater for the ever-increasing demand for water.

“Currently, we have 28 gazetted water catchment areas, and we will be gazetting 42 more areas throughout the state to ensure we have sufficient raw water supply for us to process into treated water.

“The new water catchment areas involve rivers, forests and dams,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after launching the new Samarahan Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) office here on Tuesday.

Julaihi said such an effort complements the state government’s target to ensure that Sarawak has at least a 20 per cent water storage margin throughout the state.

“It is ideal if we can have at least a 20 per cent water storage margin, especially when we are dealing with the current hot weather.

“Not to mention that many new areas are being developed and the number of people is increasing, of course they need supply of clean and treated water,” he added.

As for dams, Julaihi said the Bakun and Batang Ai dams are the state government’s long-term water source.

He said at the moment, the government only used two per cent of the raw water supply from these dams.

“I hope that later we can reduce this use, instead the water can be channelled to certain reservoirs to be used as a source of raw water supply,” he added.