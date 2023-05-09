Labour Dept, Socso to hold open interview for locals for Baleh dam project

KUCHING (May 9): The Sarawak Labour Department (JTK) in collaboration with the Social Security Organisation (Socso) Sarawak will be holding a special open interview session on June 12 and 13 for locals at a venue yet to be decided, especially those residing around Baleh, Kapit.

Its director Awang Raduan Awang Omar said employers who are carrying out projects at the Baleh dam construction site in Kapit will be present at the special interview.

“It is hoped that the employers will accept candidates who are present and qualified to fill the existing vacancy,” he said in a statement.

He was responding to the recent statement by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak head of Human Resources Development Bureau Khusyairy Pangkas who had recently claimed to have received complaints about a large number of foreign workers at the ongoing Baleh dam construction site.

Awang Raduan also welcomed Khusyairy to bring along any locals who are interested in working at the Baleh dam project to the interview session.

“Through this programme, JTK hopes that the locals, especially those who are qualified, will attend and fill the existing job vacancies.

“This will not only help to reduce dependence on foreign workers, but also speed up the process of completing the dam project,” he said.

Awang Raduan pointed out that every recommendation for the Approval in Principle (AP) before an employer is allowed to employ foreign workers will be submitted for the consideration of the committee at JTK Sarawak headquarters.

He said this would be brought for final approval at another Non-Resident Workers Localisation Committee meeting (Mesyuarat Jawatankuasa Lokalisasi Pekerja Bukan Pemastautin yang Lain), which will be chaired by the State Secretary.

“This is to take into account the employment needs without neglecting job opportunities for local citizens,” he said.

He also said that before AP approval is given to the contractors, the committee will ensure that job opportunities have been offered to local workers through a series of interviews held by Socso since 2021 with the latest held last year on June 15.

“According to the records, only six local job seekers applied and attended the interview out of the 19 types of vacancies offered.

“The response from the locals in the series of interviews was unsatisfactory,” he said.

On May 3, Khusyairy, who heads the Human Resources Development Bureau of PKR Sarawak, had claimed that locals were concerned at the influx of foreign workers from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh at the project site.

He said according to the complainants, many of the workers from Pakistan would work as truck drivers, operators of bulldozers, excavators and steamrollers.

“They (complainants) said some of them (foreigners) come to be trained for a while and later, absorbed (into the workforce) to operate the heavy machinery.

“Their presence has deprived the locals the opportunity to work at the dam project site,” he said.