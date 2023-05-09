Leakages at distribution pipes one of causes of NRW, says minister

SAMARAHAN (May 9): Non-revenue water (NRW) remains an issue in Sarawak due to leakages at distribution pipes scattered throughout the state, said Utilities and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

However, he pointed out, there is no specialised utility corridor to lay in new distribution pipes.

“In the rural areas, our (existing) distribution pipes may be located in the jungle – this means that we do not have a specific lane used to lay in the pipes. So when there’s a leakage in these pipes, it can cause NRW.

“In the city areas, particularly in Kuching, when there’s a leakage, you may find the distribution pipes located at the roadside. In some areas, the pipes may be located six metres deep underground.

“As such, we want to make sure that in the future, if we have the specialised utilities corridor, we will never have to face leakages as it is one of the causes of high NRW,” he said at a press conference after launching the new Samarahan branch Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) here today.

Julaihi said another factor that can contribute to NRW is the usage of water without metering system or water-theft.

As such, he appealed for cooperation from all quarters to play their part and notify the related agencies should they know of any leakages.

Meanwhile, he said efforts have been done to deal with issues relating to NRW, and one of them is the installation of smart metres to record the actual usage of water by consumers.

“In Serian Division, we have installed 40,000 smart metres. There are also areas in Samarahan where we have installed the metres. This is done to determine the precise amount of water that was used,” he added.

Noting that the NRW rate in the state is high, he then reassured that the ministry and the related agencies are in the works to ensure NRW is reduced to 25 per cent.