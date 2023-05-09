Lee: Miri prepped to host Agong’s state-level birthday do

MIRI (May 9): Preparations have been made for Miri city to host the state-level birthday celebration of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on June 4 and 5, said Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

Lee, who is minister in charge of the celebration, said Miri is proud to host an event of such great scale which will mark a new milestone for the state government.

Close to 2,000 guests are expected to attend the celebration, which includes a thanksgiving ceremony at At-Taqwa Mosque on June 4, and a tea ceremony at Pullman Hotel on June 5 for 550 guests.

“After Isyak prayers, Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, and Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife, will join dignitaries for a dinner banquet,” said Lee in a meeting with the main organising committee at Miri Resident’s Office yesterday.

For the tea ceremony, Lee said a three-segment performance by Sarawak Arts Council will feature performances by local artistes, followed by a special performance titled ‘Budaya Identiti Kita’ which is a unique performance showcasing the various ethnics and races in Sarawak.

“The final segment titled ‘Dirgahayu Tuanku’ will be a symbolic performance highlighting Malaysia as a country under the rule of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“This closing performance will involve 14 male dancers,” he added.

The Agong’s state-level birthday celebration will be broadcast live on the Facebook page and YouTube channel of Sarawak Public Communications Unit.

Yesterday’s meeting was also attended by Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil, Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk Gerawat Gala, Sarawak Protocol and Event Management Unit director Dato Mohamad Junaidi Mohidin, and Miri Resident Jamalie Busri.