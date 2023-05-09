Lee: Sarawak-China direct flights will spur growth, help attain PCDS goals

KUCHING (May 9): Direct air connectivity between China and Sarawak will play a major role in spurring the growth of the state’s tourism, trade, investment and logistics industries, said Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The Transport Minister said many stakeholders from the business, tourism and logistics sectors have requested for the re-introduction of direct flights between Kuching and Shenzhen, as well as the potential establishment of new direct flights between Sarawak and China.

“Sarawak used to have direct flights from Kuching to Shenzhen, which unfortunately stopped after one year of operation.

“The state government certainly welcomes direct flights from China to Sarawak, as this can help us attain the goals of our Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030,” he said in a press release issued by his ministry today.

According to the press release, Lee had on Monday received a courtesy call from representatives of China Aviation International Construction and Investment Co Ltd, and China Aviation Investment Group Co Ltd, at his office in Bangunan Baitulmakmur, here.

The main purpose of the courtesy visit was to discuss and improve the connectivity between China and Sarawak as well as other investment opportunity in Sarawak.

The visit was followed by a meeting and briefing with the delegation.

The delegation was led by Civil Aviation Investment Fund Management Co Ltd board chairman Gao Jianming, China Aviation International Construction and Investment Co Ltd board chairman Bai Haiping, Airport Planning and Design Institute director Wang Xu and his deputy director Zhou Huajun.

The delegation was here to gather insights and information on Sarawak in accommodating arrivals from China for tourism, business and logistics purposes.

During the meeting with Lee, the visitors were given a short briefing on the history, culture, and diverse range of products in Sarawak.

Ministry of Transport Sarawak permanent secretary Dato Alice Jawan Empaling, Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts deputy permanent secretary Desmond Douglas Jerukan, Sarawak Tourism Board deputy chief executive officer Suriya Charles Buas, and Statos chief executive officer Chew Chang Guan were also present at the meeting.