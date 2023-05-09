Loke: Unity govt members need to join forces at both federal, state levels to ensure stability

KUALA LUMPUR (May 9): DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke today emphasised the need for members of the federal government coalition to share the same relationship at the state level as well to ensure success and stability in Putrajaya.

Commenting on the decoupling of the federal and state governments, he said that it would be a “recipe for disaster” for the coalition members to contest against each other at the state level while working together at the federal level.

“If we work together at the federal level, it is very hard for us to fight against each other at the state level,” he said during a roundtable session held by electoral watchdog Bersih titled “Deepening Democracy in Malaysia: Making Coalition Government and Hung Parliament Work.” — Malay Mail

