More serious efforts needed to digitalise Sabah civil service

KOTA KINABALU (May 9): More serious efforts are needed to implement digitalisation initiatives on the civil service so that it supports the Sabah government digitalisation initiative, the Smart Digital Government.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim said that the State Government has taken proactive steps to speed up digital transformation at rural areas which includes improving communication infrastructure and internet network, encouraging growth in information technology and communication (ICT) and introducing training programmes and digital expertise among civil servants and also rural constituents.

Speaking at the launching of the ICT seminar dubbed “Rural Digital Transformation”, Jahid said that the seminar was relevant with the current scenario in Sabah which has many districts isolated from economy and technology and hence, rural digital transformation is more important in ensuring that no district is left behind in economic and technology development.

“In the context of Sabah, the ministry is committed in the effort to digitalise its services with the help of the State Computer Service Department (JPKN) and all organisations that are involved for the sake of achieving service digitalisation target in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya initiatives and roadmap.

Through the cooperation with JPKN, the eJPKK system was completed and is being used fully by the ministry and district offices since January, this year, he said.

“The appointment of the JPKK, issuance of appointment letter, management of JPKK allowance payment and village information can be managed effectively with the system,” he said.

Aside from that, several other systems are also being used by the ministry and district offices, which includes the Village Profile Application System (SAPKS) and Business License System.

He added that the systems will enable the collection of relevant data to be collected, analysed and used to help in the ministry’s and district offices planning and management.

Jahid that that there are also two dashboards being developed which are the Dashboard eKPLBS and Dashboard Pemantauan Projek (Project Monitoring).

“The eKPLBS Dashboard is developed for the purpose of showing the latest information on the ‘core business’ of every section/division/unit of the ministry while the Project Monitoring Dashboard is for the management and development divisions to be aware of the status of projects at districts,” he said.

He also said that his ministry will continue its commitment to realise “smart digital government” in line with the government’s initiative to improve its service delivery system through the information technology platform and digitalisation based on the digital government concept of 5a which stands for ‘accessible by anyone at any time, any where, by any mobile device’ in order to attain fully the smart digital government by the year 2024.