Newly-installed Bintulu-Miri street furniture vandalised, deputy minister calls for stern action

MIRI (May 9): Vandals have stripped away newly-installed street furniture along the Pan Borneo Highway and coastal road in Miri and Bintulu divisions.

An upset Deputy Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Development Datuk Rosey Yunus has called for stern action to be taken against the culprits.

“We don’t condone this act of vandalism and it will be costly to repair and a detriment to community well-being,” she told The Borneo Post when contacted.

Rosey said vandalism of street lights is irresponsible and senseless as it could result in power blackouts and even claim lives.

“We need the cooperation of all levels of society to help curb this problem, with parents monitoring their children and community leaders always reminding and educating the public through programmes and activities.

“Educating students in schools and police to act with more patrols for omnipresence deterrence,” she said.

Several areas along the coastal road in Sibuti have been vandalised with the latest being along Bintulu-Miri road, about 200 metres from Lavang junction.

Netizen Mohd Ekhwanuddin Afiq posted photos on Facebook of the vandalism at the P-turn near Rumah Sating.

“What is wrong with youth these days? The P-turn road, which was well-lit, was plunged into darkness. What is the point? Maybe, they are without any future,” he wrote.

Of late, netizens have highlighted various cases of vandalism, with police arresting a group of men for stealing guard rails along the Pan Borneo Highway.