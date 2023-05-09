Peter John addresses criticism of pua kumbu usage, says didn’t go against adat

KUCHING (May 9): Activist Peter John Jaban has addressed netizens’ criticism of him stepping on pua kumbu during an event in Sibu last month.

Netizens were critical of a viral video of the event organised by Pencha Adat Sepring Sarawak and Kelab Kuntau Pencha Ajat Sepring Sarawak, which showed him exiting a vehicle onto pua kumbu.

Peter said everyone must be aware of adat as each community has its own practices, mali, and pantang.

According to him, guests in a community must follow the lead of the hosts.

“In this case, I emerged from the car onto a pua kumbu already laid out for this purpose by the organisers from the community in question.

“It was not my intention to disrespect the cloth in any way. Quite the opposite. In fact, I believe this was a mark of respect, practised among many communities to recognise guests and visitors,” he said in a statement.

Peter said he was very grateful for the online debate surrounding the importance of the pua kumbu adding that this is indeed a vital part of the community’s material culture, used traditionally for a whole range of activities, from ceremonies and rituals to dress and decoration.

He said it is incredibly important for the community to understand how pua kumbu was used in the past and to debate how it will continue to be part of the culture moving forward.

“In fact, the debate has spread further, to the importance of respecting our adat, and this can only be a good thing. I hope, however, that our community can work towards a more united front instead of resorting to unconstructive complaints and criticism,” he said.

According to him, pua kumbu comes in many forms and netizens are correct that it has ritual purposes, often driven by the motifs used on the cloth and the intentions of the weaver.

However, he said it is also a blanket and kain kebat (ceremonial cloth).

“Our womenfolk would perform ngajat on it. It would be spread on mats for dignitaries and visitors to eat from, both spiritual and physical.

“In the old days, it would be laid on the floor for the Bujang Berani to walk on, a mark of respect for their contribution and position.

“I believe this was the intention of the organisers in this case and I am humbly grateful to them for according me this recognition,” he said.

He pointed out that today mass-produced, machine-made pua kumbu are available for sale across Sarawak.

According to him, these do not contain powerful designs, were not created following the Ngar or mimpi, and were not made for ritual purposes.

Peter said they are bought by Iban, other Sarawakians, and tourists alike for table runners, wall hangings, shawls, cushions, and other decorations; providing an important income for many Sarawakians.

“This is the kind of pua kumbu used in this case and I hope that this issue will not prevent anyone from enjoying the incredible designs of our community in the future for fear of causing offence.

“In fact, I hope that more will start investing in our handwoven versions for use in their everyday lives.

“Our weaving culture is becoming extremely fashionable, just like our tattoos, and I would hate to see our visitors refusing to buy them or wear them.

“As it stands, Majlis Adat Istiadat confirmed that there is no adat preventing the use of pua kumbu in this manner,” he stressed.

He lamented that there have been many examples of judgement and instigation over the last few days from some quarters; and there have even been threats to report him to the police.

“I invite them to go ahead if they feel that this is a real issue. While it is unrealistic to expect every Iban to agree on everything, I hope we can also all have a little faith in the good intentions of both the organisers and their guests, who included two Kuntau associations, the president of Sarawak Iban Kuntau Association, guru-guru from other associations, several lemambang, penghulu and tuai rumah, all of whom are experts in our adat.

“We should also beware of netizens who instigate others just to drive their clicks on TikTok,” he added.