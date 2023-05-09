RM100 mln allocated under BDDA to develop Bebuling agropark, says Uggah

KUCHING (May 9): A sum of RM100 million has been allocated under the Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA) to develop the Bebuling Agropark, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He was cited in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report as saying the implementation of the project will enable the younger generation to venture into agriculture using newly-developed technology.

He also said this is one of the projects proposed under the BDDA, which covers the state constituencies of Bukit Saban, Layar, Saribas, Krian, Kalaka, Beting Maro, Lingga and Kabong.

“I, as chairman (of BDDA), have requested for this be accelerated,” said Uggah, who is also Infrastructure and Port Development Minister and Bukit Saban assemblyman, when officiating at the Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri Peringkat for Saribas constituency at Riveria Sport Centre Debak on Sunday.

Based on previous news reports, Bebuling is one of the two sites identified by the Sarawak government to be turned into agroparks. The other one is Lubok Tamang.

The agropark in Bebuling is said to be near the RM296 million Bebuling Short Take-Off and Landing Airport (STOLport) project in Spaoh which is now on-going.

Uggah at the function also explained that the establishment of BDDA by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg with an allocation of RM1.5 billion is aimed at accelerating and implementing development requested by the grassroots in Betong Division.

In his speech, Uggah also spoke about how the Saribas constituency has transformed with the completion of various infrastructure development projects such as roads, water supply, electricity and other facilities.

He said one of the completed projects is the road from Kampung Suri to Kampung Tuie which cost RM35 million, and is benefiting the local residents.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Mohammad Razi Sitam said several sports, recreation and social projects have been identified to be developed in the Saribas constituency under the BDDA.

The Saribas assemblyman said that priority will be given to building sports complexes in areas that do not yet have such facilities in addition to improving the existing sports complexes that are dilapidated.

Also present were Betong Member of Parliament Dr Richard Rapu, Betong Division Resident Richard Michael Abu Nawas and Betong district officer Alfred Geling.