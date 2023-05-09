Sabah elected representatives meet PM

PUTRAJAYA (May 9): Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) Members of Parliament (MPs) and State Assemblymen held a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim here on Tuesday, to discuss the development agenda in Sabah

Also present at the meeting were Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Armizan Ali.

According to Ewon, the meeting discussed the commitment of the Unity Government led by Anwar on the development agenda in Sabah, especially on basic infrastructure and entrepreneurship.

He said the MPs and assemblymen who were present had expressed various matters to the Prime Minister, including problems in their respective areas, such as water supply, roads, poor schools, health clinics and entrepreneurship development.

“This year is the 60th anniversary of the formation of Malaysia. Therefore, we informed the Prime Minister about the wishes of the Sabahans regarding development and their demands so that the Federal Government can channel larger allocations to overcome various needs in the state.

“The Prime Minister is committed to the demands of the people and we hope that this year’s 60th Malaysia Day celebration will give great meaning to all Sabahans with the new federal government under the leadership of Dato Anwar,” he said in a media statement.

The Prime Minister also agreed to conduct a working visit to Sabah to personally examine some of the problems and is expected to make important announcements on development.