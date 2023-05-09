SEA Games: S’wak’s Grace Wong contributes one of M’sia’s four gold medals on Day 3

PHNOM PENH (May 9): Malaysia remained seventh in the medal tally after the end of the third day of the 2023 SEA Games, with the national contingent only able to add four more gold medals yesterday.

The latest medal haul sees the national camp raking in 10 gold, 13 silver, and 25 bronze medals.

In yesterday’s action, sailing emerged as the best team performance when it contributed two gold medals through Muhammad Hafizin Mansor in the RS:X class and Izry Hafiezy Fitri Azri in the RS:One category.

The two golds on the final day of sailing action at the Sihanoukville Boulevard in the Sihanoukville region, which is about 200km from here, mean the sailing squad have achieved their two-gold target.

Diving, which began at the Morodok Techo National Aquatic Centre here, also did not disappoint when youngster Kimberly Bong from Sarawak delivered one gold in the women’s 3-metre (m) springboard individual.

That is Kimberly’s first SEA Games gold since making her debut in the biennial Games in the 2017 edition in Kuala Lumpur.

Athletics also began yesterday and national woman hammer thrower Sarawakian Grace Wong clinched the gold medal by breaking the Games record with a throw of 61.87m to erase her old mark of 59.24m set at the 2017 KL Games.

However, Jackie Wong, also from Sarawak, failed to defend the men’s hammer throw gold medal and had to be contented with silver.

Over at the Chroy Changvar Convention Centre, the national karate exponents also failed to defend the men’s kumite team gold medal, having to settle for silver instead.

The national men’s football team also produced a dismal performance en route to losing 2-1 to Vietnam in their third Group B match last night, thus missing out on the last four and failing to achieve their target of reaching the final.

At the end of the third day of competition, hosts Cambodia continue to lead the medal standings after raking in 37 gold, 31 silver, and 32 bronze medals, followed by Vietnam (28-29-35) and Thailand (28-21-32). — Bernama