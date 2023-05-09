Sibu MRC marks World Red Crescent Day with baby ‘adoption’

SIBU (May 9): Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Sibu chapter yesterday ‘adopted’ three babies in conjunction with World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2023.

The three newborns – all boys – were born at Sibu Hospital between 1.33am and 7.52am, and weighed between 2.96kg and 3.78kg.

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is celebrated on May 8 every year, which is the birthday of the movement’s founder Jean-Henry Dunant who was born in 1828.

Among those present during the ‘adoption’ ceremony were MRC Sibu vice chairperson Normah Abdulrahman, Sibu Hospital director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu and his deputy Dr Rachel Teng.