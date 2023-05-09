SMK Rosli Dhoby PTA raises RM37,272 from 50th anniversary jogathon

SIBU (May 9): The SMK Rosli Dhoby parent-teacher association helped to raise RM37,272 from a jogathon to mark the school’s 50th anniversary.

However, the actual jogathon, which was supposed to be held last weekend, was called off following a directive from the Ministry of Education (MoE) prohibiting all outdoor activities in view of the current hot season.

A school spokesperson said the money raised would be used for academic and co-curricular activities, as well as to develop infrastructure at the school.

“We also like to express our sincere appreciation to all those individuals who have helped in one way or another to raise the funds,” she said.

The top three fundraisers were Likey Tambi, Fresilia Ngee Jani, and Christie Chai.

Likey received a smartphone for being the top collector, while Fresilia received an LCD television and a bicycle was Christie’s prize.

Fourth to 10th place collectors received electrical goods, while hampers went to those who placed 11th to 20th.

They were Celiaulas Jimbai, Gendat Enang, Ton Kok Aun, Dayang Rogayah Isnami, Wong Lai Sieng, Shirley Moh Suk Fang, Melbourne Jugah Melintang, Nurul Syahmina Sulaihi, Noorqhya Najiha Saham, Kevin Lau Chung, Doreen Ling Yee Wee, Eldrick Sim, Agness Genu Edward Baja, Nur Ain Hillary Chukan, Batrisya Qistina Indra Putra, and Cygnus Santa Henry Nor.