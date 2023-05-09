Soo: Those trying to usurp Aspirasi leadership will fail miserably

KUCHING (May 9): Those attempting to take over the Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) or to get the party deregistered will fail miserably, said Lina Soo.

The Aspirasi president said it is now up to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to decide the constitutionality and truth of the matter, and genuine party members believe the rule of law and justice will always prevail.

“Right now, RoS is assessing the situation. It wants to find out if the meeting convened by the John Lau (Pang Heng) and George Young (Si Ricord Junior) group is legitimate.

“It also wants to know if the attendees of the meeting then are party members or only observer status, and why they had an election and elected a new president and Supreme Council when the term of the existing committee only ends on Oct 10, 2026,” she said when commenting on the latest developments with the party.

Soo said the party holds elections once every five years, with the last being on Oct 10, 2021.

She said Lau and George had their memberships terminated and revoked on March 12, 2023 by the supreme council for breaching party discipline, the constitution, and violating the rule of law by attempting an unconstitutional and illegitimate takeover bid on Feb 12, 2023.

According to her, politics is about justice and serving the people.

“Political opportunists who try to create havoc and attempt to misuse the political party for their own self-interests and hidden agenda will not be tolerated in Sarawak politics.

“Political opportunists who create havoc in political parties are akin to ‘political terrorists’ and will be rejected by Sarawakians,” she claimed.

Soo added Aspirasi adheres to clean politics, steers clear of race and religious issues, and abhors money politics.

“Aspirasi will remain a small and financially weak party, but our members are committed and true to our core beliefs in Sarawak’s sovereignty and political rights,” she said.

In March, Soo announced the party had sacked five full members and two approved members (members who have not paid their membership fee).

According to her, during the party’s annual general meeting on Feb 12, despite having insufficient quorum, these members had proceeded with the meeting and elected a new committee.