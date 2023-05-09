Tawau politician lodges police report over claim he hurt wife

KOTA KINABALU (May 9): Tawau Umno Division leader Ghazali Ansing on Tuesday lodged a police report to deny allegation that he had injured his wife and raped her best friend which was posted in a blog.

Ghazali said the police report was lodged at the Tanjung Aru police station at 1.37pm after the claim made in a blog went viral.

He said the accusation was aimed at tarnishing his good name and image as a political leader.

“I strongly deny the slander thrown against me and believe this allegation is to tarnish my name and my family.

“I have lodged a police report and leave it to the police to conduct an investigation and to take action against the blog post who spread those lies. We are now waiting for the result from the police investigation,” he said at a press conference here on Tuesday.

Ghazali also hoped the police report will also be brought to the attention of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for proper action to be taken.

According to Ghazali, the domestic problems between him and his wife have been used to spread slander with the aim of bringing down his image and his family reputation.

On February 21, Ghazali lodged a missing person report of his wife.

Based on police investigation, his wife had run away from home and not missing.

It was also claimed that she left her three children at home when she ran away while her husband was away on a business trip in Kuala Lumpur.

Ghazali claimed that this was the second time his wife, whom he had got married with for 14 years, had run away.

It is understood that his wife is currently in Indonesia with two of her friends.