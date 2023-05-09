Temenggong: Stiff competition in developing Chinese education

SIBU (May 9): Chairman of Sarawak United Association of Chinese School Boards of Management, Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau said they face stiff competition from other private schools and international schools in the development of Chinese education.

Speaking at the presentation of professional education training certificates to trained teachers at a hotel here on Sunday, he said this was only some of the problems they were facing, adding there were other stumbling blocks like maintaining the development of Chinese schools in a multilingual society, the dwindling size of families, urban migration (that causes them to lose students in rural areas) and others.

Despite that, he said they were determined to hold on and move forward.

Among the guests attending the gathering were professionals from Taiwan National Teaching Profession University, Kaohsiung.

Lau said this was the second time they had held such course for teachers, adding the first one was in February last year with 27 graduating from the course.

This time 29 graduated from the course.

He hoped these graduating teachers would move on with the Chinese private schools in Sarawak and continue growing with them.

“According to statistics of 2022, 82.16 per cent of the qualified teachers were in Chinese private secondary schools in Sarawak. Among them, 13.73 per cent hold masters degree.”

Lau expressed gratitude to the Sarawak government for allocating annual funds for the development of Chinese private schools.

He said they had set aside a portion for a foundation to upgrade their teachers.

“We hope through the setting up of such foundation, it will help to upgrade the teaching profession in our schools.”

Lau noted that the ratio of students to teachers does not determine the learning ability of the students.

“Former US president Barrack Obama once said: ‘Colours, backgrounds of students, their family backgrounds and their wealth will not determine their future, but their teachers will’.

“This proves that success in education depends very much on the teachers.”

He said their roles in promoting Chinese education are to pass on the culture of the people, safeguard the development of Chinese language and build talents among their students for the nation.

However, he admitted that for newly trained teachers, they faced problems in administrating their classes.

“This came from a survey last year carried out by the school principals. It shows up to 70 per cent of the teachers have the problem.”

He said this was followed by their curriculum design.

Lau was happy that such administration method had been included in the training provided by Taiwan National Teaching Profession University from Kaohsiung.

He also urged teachers to go the extra mile in learning and upgrading themselves.

“This is important because this will help them to move and stay on in the development of Chinese education.

“We hope our Chinese education will not only be outstanding, but also help build a solid team of teachers through various trainings.”