Three sectors in Sabah have highest occupational accidents

KOTA KINABALU (May 9): Employees working in the agriculture, manufacturing and construction sectors in Sabah have the highest risk of suffering injuries in the workplace.

Sabah Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) director Zulkifli Yahya said the three sectors recorded the highest number of occupational accidents in the state for the past five years, the highest being in agriculture.

He said some examples of accidents in the agriculture sector include labour intensive work such as harvesting palm fruit, untrained foreign workers with less knowledge on occupational safety, and the usage of heavy machinery such as tractors.

“However, Sabah also has the lowest number of recorded occupational accidents and third lowest for fatal occupational accidents in the country. Statistics show that occupational hazards have been decreasing year by year but we need to multiply our efforts as the number is still in the hundreds.

“Hence, I am calling upon all employers here to play their important role in ensuring the safety and health of their workers by providing a safe and comfortable workplace as it will at the same time improve our country’s economy by providing more human capital in good health,” he said when officiating KPJ Sabah Specialist Hospital’s Occupational Health and Safety (OSH) Day at the hospital here on Tuesday.

The KPJ Sabah OSH Day 2023 is organized with the aim to promote the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases in KPJ Sabah as well as to raise awareness of the safe practices in workplaces and the role that OSH services play.

Several occupational and safety talks were presented by speakers from DOSH, National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh), Road Transport Department (JPJ), and Social Security Organisation (Socso).

The topics ranged from OSHA 2022 amendment and enforcement for OSH in healthcare, safe work practices for OSH in healthcare, road safety, and the benefits under the Socso Employment Security Scheme.