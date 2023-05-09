TYT, Premier attend dinner event with Sarawakians in London

KUCHING (May 9): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg attended a dinner event with Sarawakians who are studying and working in London yesterday.

According to a press statement, the dinner organised by Yayasan Sarawak through the Sarawak House in London, was part of the Premier’s scheduled itinerary for his working visit to the British capital.

Also present were Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Hajjah Raghad Kurdi Taib.

During a Question and Answer session at the event, Abang Johari fielded questions from the students with topics ranging from digital economy and hydrogen economy to the proposed Sarawak boutique airline and renewable energy.

The Premier, who was accompanied by his wife, Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, arrived in London on Friday night to attend the launch of the Malaysia Craft Exhibition at the Malaysian High Commission; the launch of the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies; and the inauguration of the Sarawak Wing at Oxford University.

Among those present were Tourism,Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Deputy Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Deputy Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, Malaysian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Dato Zakri Jaafar, Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki and Chief Political Secretary to the Premier Fazzruddin bin Abdul Rahman.