Use of hydrants by public for any reason prohibited unless with prior approval, says Khirudin

KUCHING (May 9): The use of a fire hydrant by any person other than firefighters requires prior approval from the authorities, even in the event of fires or water disruptions, said Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) director Datu Khirudin Drahman.

He said a letter of authorisation from the water board concerned and Bomba is needed, as according to the law, such facility is to be used primarily to fight fires.

“The public cannot jump into action (and use hydrants without prior approval). This is the issue that people need to understand.

“No one should act simply because they feel they have the power to. There is protocol to be followed,” he told a press conference at Sarawak Bomba headquarters, here Monday.

“We do not allow anyone to simply get water from the fire hydrant.”

Khirudin was speaking to reporters after officiating at the Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) Care 2023 programme, which was aimed at educating and raising awareness to children of the safe and proper ways to deal with a fire situation.

Recently, Rantau Panjang MP Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff came under public backlash after she shared on her Facebook page how she had channelled water from a fire hydrant to residents in Kelantan hit by water supply problems during the current heatwave.

She denied stealing the water, and claimed that permission had been granted by the authorities.

However, Kelantan Bomba chief Zainal Madasin said the MP did not get prior permission to make use of the hydrant.

He said he had check with the state water authority, Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB), and that neither Bomba nor AKSB had received any request from the PAS lawmaker.

Last Saturday, Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming said legal action would be taken against Siti Zailah over her irresponsible act.

“The water source from the fire hydrant is used to extinguish fires and not for daily consumption. If everyone uses water from the hydrant, what will happen if there is a fire? This really should not have occurred,” Nga said then.

Section 26 of the Fire Services Act 1988 makes it an offence to tamper with or use fire hydrants other than for firefighting purposes.

Punishable under Section 58 of the same Act, those convicted can be fined up to RM5,000 or jailed for up to three years, or both.