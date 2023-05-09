‘We drank alcohol before Grab driver murdered’

KOTA KINABALU (May 9): A witness told the High Court here on Tuesday that he and the accused had an alcoholic drinking session before an e-hailing driver was murdered at about 4am and 5am four years ago.

Amru Al Asy Japri, 27, testified before Justice Leonard David Shim that he (Amru) wanted to go to his parents’ house in Tuaran after the drinking session.

Under cross examination by government-assigned counsel Mohd Ari Nadzrah Abd Rahman who represented Arsit Indanan, 23, Amru said that he was not sure how much alcohol drinks he had taken that night.

Counsel: Did Arsit take a lot of alcoholic drinks that night?

Witness: Maybe.

Arsit was accused of murdering Grab driver Muhammad Hanafiee Jaffar, 27, inside a car at the roadside of Jalan Marabahai in Tuaran on May 25, 2019.

The alleged offence was under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

To a question, Amru agreed to a suggestion that he and Arsit were best friends.

Counsel: Do you agree if I said that you and Arsit had planned to steal a car?

Witness: I disagree.

Counsel: I put it to you on May 24, 2019, you had stayed at Arsit’s house and had planned to steal a car?

Witness: I disagree.

Counsel: I put it to you that both you and Arsit had planned to rob the driver?

Witness: I disagree.

Counsel: I put it to you that you and Arsit had planned to hijack the driver’s car and Arsit will take the car?

Witness: I disagree.

Counsel: When you saw the driver was stabbed, you tried to help Arsit by kicking the driver?

Witness: I disagree.

Amru further disagreed that the driver had tried to fight when they demanded that he surrender the car.

Amru also disagreed to another suggestion that he wanted to help Arsit to hijack the car by kicking the driver.

Under re-cross examination by the prosecution, Amru explained that on that night, he and Arsit were fetched from Kampung Suang Parai by Amru’s cousin by the name of Damat.

“From Kampung Suang Parai we went to Likas Platinum and then went to Kingfisher to go to a pub.

“After we went to the pub, my cousin Damat wanted to go to Safma to take fish to be sent to Kota Belud.

Arsit and I did not have transport so that was why we ordered Grab to go back to Tuaran,” Amru testified.

To a question, Amru said that he was a little bit drunk that night.

The prosecution: How can you confirm what you had witnessed the alleged stabbing incident when you were a little bit drunk?

Witness: I’m confident with what I saw. For me I can say that at that time I’m still stable.

Hearing continues on May 10.