Woman dies in Kota Kinabalu after alleged assault by brother

KOTA KINABALU (May 9): A woman has died after she was allegedly assaulted by her brother at their house on Jalan Signal Hill here.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdulah said the 25-year-old victim died at Hospital Queen Elizabeth II here at 10.30pm on Saturday (May 6), two days after admission.

“The victim was found lying prostrate and unconscious with serious facial injuries at about 4.50pm on Thursday by her father.

“His son was the only person at home with her at that time, and the father believes his son had attacked her,” he said in a statement today.

Zaidi said police arrested the 26-year-old brother from the house soon after a police report was lodged.

They seized two rings believed to have been used in the assault.

“The suspect, who tested negative for drugs, has been remanded for investigation under Section 325 of the Penal Code,” he added. — Bernama