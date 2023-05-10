15-year-old girl found dead in Samarahan jungle area

KUCHING (May 10): A 15-year-old girl was found dead in Samarindah Baru, Kota Samarahan today.

Sources said the body was discovered in a jungle area located at the end of a residential lane.

The body was clad in dark coloured clothing.

Police have transported the body to the Sarawak General Hospital’s forensics department for further action.

The police have been contacted for more information.

Those who are experiencing depression are advised to speak to a counsellor or contact the Welfare Department’s Helpline on 082-514141.

Befrienders Kuching also offers emotional support

Call the Befrienders Kuching hotline on 082-242800 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm daily or email sam@befrienderskch.org.my.

