Abdul Hamed: C4 S’wak aligns with SEB’s commitment towards sustainability, decarbonisation agenda

KUCHING (May 10): The setting up of Chitose Carbon Capture Central Sarawak (C4 Sarawak) facility aligns with Sarawak Energy’s (SEB) commitments towards the sustainability and decarbonisation agenda, said SEB chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi.

Abdul Hamed said the utility company has cooperated with Sarawak Biodiversity Centre (SBC), Eneos Corporation and Japan’s Chitose Group to set up the microalgae cultivation facility for carbon capture and downstream application projects.

“Our role in this project is to explore carbon capture and the potential production of biofuels through the integration of microalgae technology, which is provided by Chitose and SBC, in a coal fired power plant,” he said at the launch of the C4 facility near the Sejingkat power station here today.

As part of the project, he said SEB has established a flue gas delivery system from the Sejingkat coal-fired power plant to the facility, whereby the carbon dioxide produced from energy production will be utilised in the microalgae cultivation.

The cultivation facility is expected to be able to capture 450 tonnes of carbon dioxide, while producing 300 tonnes of dried biomass annually.

The 20-year-old Sejingkat power plant is also scheduled to start decommissioning in 2026.

Moreover, Abdul Hamed said downstream applications of the microalgae biomass production included producing sustainable aviation fuels, animal feeds and pharmaceutical products.

“In addition, this facility will also be used to conduct research into industrial scale microalgae production.”

He added that SEB had implemented a number of circular economy initiatives under its sustainability agenda, including the recycling of coal ash, a digitalised waste management programme and the microalgae cultivation facility.

Meanwhile, Chitose Group founder and chief executive officer, Dr Tomohiro Fujita, said the Japanese government has already decided to implement a RM1.7 billion microalgae biomass project with the group, with plans to scale up production to 100-hectare of cultivation area in Sarawak in the future.

The C4 Sarawak facility is also touted as the largest of its kind in the world.