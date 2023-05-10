Abg Jo: First industrial microalgae carbon capture facility to be future economic driver for Sarawak

KUCHING (May 10): The Chitose Carbon Capture Central Sarawak (C4 Sarawak), the state’s first industrial microalgae production facility, is a significant milestone towards achieving a sustainable green economy.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the 5ha facility is the first in Malaysia to demonstrate the viable use of flue gas to enhance the production of algae on an industrial scale.

“I believe that this site is one of the largest algae production facilities in the world, if not, the largest of its kind in the world.

“The recycling of carbon waste from power generation that would otherwise be released into the environment into useful products is an innovation of a circular economy where all forms of waste are return to the economy to be used more efficiently,” he said when launching the facility at Sejingkat Power Generation, Kampung Goebilt, Jalan Bako here.

He said if the facility proves successful, Sarawak will become the global reference for corporations and multinationals confronting their own green transformation.

“Sarawak’s sustainability achievement in this unique collaboration between the public and private sector will demonstrate to others what we are willing to do for this planet and for the betterment of ourselves,” he said.

The microalgae project, which began in 2020, is led by Japan’s Chitose Group – the primary contractor, Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB), and Sarawak Biodiversity Centre (SBC).

It is fully funded by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) and managed by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry.

The Premier said the facility, which is an extension of SEB’s Sejingkat Power Plant, and the technology that has been developed potentially lay the foundation for a new green initiative.

Abang Johari explained recycling carbon waste from power generation that would otherwise be released into the environment into useful products is an innovation of a circular economy where all forms of wastes are returned to the economy to be used more efficiently.

“Today, we are witnessing not only the launch of a new facility but also, beneath it, there is a remarkable technology that is developed in Sarawak that I am announcing today. I came to know that algae are like plants, and they use sunlight, water, nutrients, carbon, and high temperature like what is available here at the equator, to rapidly grow.

“Because of this, carbon dioxide or CO2 can be artificially used to accelerate the growth of algae. Using this concept, I believe that this is how it is replicated with a technology that can capture the flue gas from power plants and bring the carbon dioxide from the flue gas to optimise the cultivation of algae in special flat panels called bioreactors,” he explained.

He said the algae biomass can be translated into high quality products such as food and feed, paints, cosmetics, pharmaceutical ingredients, and most importantly – Sustainable Aviation Fuel – which is expected to surpass a huge market value of US$250 billion by 2030.

“Based on the preliminary estimates of the pilot facility at Sarawak Biodiversity Centre, an investment into a 2,000ha commercial plant can produce up to 140,000 tonnes of algae biomass annually.

“Depending on the technology used, some research shows that algae biomass of 350 tonnes per year can be generated from a 5ha site that can be processed into 87 tonnes of lipid capable of producing about 45 tonnes of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). At the same time this amount of biomass can also produce 192 tonnes of protein and 52 tonnes of carbohydrate.

“In addition, some microalgae are also reported to have anticancer properties that are important in the treatment of cancerous cells in tumours. What I meant to say is that microalgae have huge potential in the production of sustainable fuel for the aircraft industry, in food production, and in therapeutics,” he said.

According to Abang Johari again, the sales from the components of this biomass namely lipids, proteins, carbohydrates, could potentially generate an economic value of RM2 billion to RM3 billion per year.

“Using the average value of US$6.50 per tonne of carbon credit, this could potentially generate US$1.3 million per year in revenue for a facility of this size. As a start, this 5ha site will serve as a good example of managing carbon in a circular economy, while we gather data to enhance the technology and scale it up to 100ha and expand it to 2,000ha in the future if it is commercially viable,” he added.

He said with this facility, up to 5,000 new job opportunities can be created and about 200,000 tonnes of carbon can be decarbonised annually.

Sarawak is fortunate to have 600 strains of various algae species that are kept in a depository for research at SBC, he said.

“Microalgae as a renewable resource is promising and has the potential to achieve the same trajectory of success. Sarawak has its own ambitious plan to achieve high income status for our people by 2030 under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy.

“This strategy aims to reverse the far-reaching negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and transform Sarawak into a competitive and sustainable economy, powered by renewable energy such as hydropower, floating solar, and hydrogen.

“At the same time, we are also moving towards decarbonisation, progressing our Green Energy Agenda that will build a sustainable future by reducing carbon emissions and footprint,” he stressed.

He said all players are crucial in the success of this project namely the Japanese knowhow, SBC’s research talents, and SEB’s flue gas from the power plant, without which microalgae production cannot be accelerated.

“I was informed that Chitose has paved the way for a new business model by setting up a consortium called Matsuri in Japan, in which the name stands for – Microalgae Towards a Sustainable and Resilient Industry. As I understand, this is the world’s first joint project to develop a society based on just algae.

“This consortium has enlisted more than 50 companies and some public organisations including our very own, Sarawak Biodiversity Centre, that is involved in the partnership.

“I believe with this new business collaboration framework; the algae industry has a good potential to be viable in the long-term,” he said.

He pointed out many algae species have nutritional and medical benefits, for example spirulina, which has been marketed as a superfood because of its high protein and nutritional content.

“Inside these algae is a blue pigment (phycocanin) that has been found to not only reduce inflammation in the body, but it also detoxifies, boosts the immune system, and helps with weight loss.

“The medical value of algae is yet to be fully discovered as it has been reported to contain compounds that are antibacterial and antiviral,” he added.