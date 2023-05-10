Anwar attends Asean Summit opening and plenary session in Indonesia

LABUAN BAJO (May 10): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today attended the 42nd Asean Summit 2023 opening and plenary session to discuss a number of issues of common interest to the regional grouping.

A total of eight heads of government from the 10 Asean member states participated in the summit except for Myanmar, which was not invited, and Thailand, which faces elections on May 14.

Also present were Asean secretary-general Dr Kao Kim Hourn and Timor Leste Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak.

The leaders begin their two-day meeting to discuss several important issues to encourage a stronger region in strengthening its economic resilience and facing current challenges.

This is in line with the theme of Indonesia’s regional bloc chairmanship 2023, “Asean Matters: Epicentre of Growth.” ― Bernama