KUALA LUMPUR (May 10): Tan Sri Azam Baki’s tenure as the chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has been extended by one year.

In a statement today, Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had consented to the extension, which is effective May 12.

Azam was appointed as MACC chief in 2020. – Malay Mail

