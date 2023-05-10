Convicted prospector fined another RM8,000 for further offences at Bau national park

KUCHING (May 10): The Sessions Court here today fined a 23-year-old man a total of RM8,000 in default eight months’ jail for entering and removing geological rocks from a national park in Bau.

Judge Maris Agan convicted Kuan Boon Lung on his own guilty plea to two charges and imposed a fine of RM4,000 in default four months’ jail for each one.

For the first charge, Kuan was charged under Section 26(a) of the National Parks and Nature Reserves Ordinance 1998 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, and punishable under Section 32(a) of the same Section, for entering Dered Krian National Park in Bau without any permission from the Controller of National Parks and Nature Reserves.

For the second charge, he was charged under Section 26(g) of the National Parks and Nature Reserves Ordinance 1998 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, and punishable under Section 32(a) of the same Section, for removing geological rocks material in the national park.

Both offences provide for a fine of up to RM5,000, or a jail term of up to one year, or both.

He committed both offences around 5.06pm at Dered Krian National Park in Bau on April 16, 2021.

Yesterday, Kuan was fined a total of RM8,000 in default six months’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to the similar offences before Sessions Court Judge Mohd Taufik Mohd@Mohd Yusof.

Based on the facts of the case today, Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) officers were conducting a routine patrol when they found Kuan with several gunnies containing geological material and hand tools.

He failed to show any valid permission to enter, take, or destroy and remove geological rock material within the said national park from the controller of National Parks and Nature Reserves.

The court was also informed today that Kuan is currently serving a seven-year prison sentences with three strokes of the cane for causing grievous hurt to a 27-year-old man.

Deputy public prosecutor Ronald Felix Hardin and prosecuting officer Christie Sereni Philimon handled the prosecution, while Kuan was represented by counsel Lim Lian Kee.