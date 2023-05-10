Court to decide June 13 if accused Daro plantation double murderer to enter defence

SIBU (May 10): The High Court here will decide this June 13 whether a plantation van driver charged with murdering two Indonesian women last year will be called to enter his defence.

Judge Wong Siong Tung fixed the date yesterday following clarification of submission by Deputy Public Prosecutor Mark Kenneth Netto and defence counsel Ben Lau.

The accused, Ahmad Robin, 31, was charged on March 4, 2022 with murdering Pandang Sarang and Muli Laha. He claimed trial to both charges which were framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

On the first charge, Ahmad allegedly murdered Pandang at around 11am at an oil palm plantation in Daro on Feb 11, 2022.

On the second charge, he allegedly murdered Muli at another oil palm plantation in Daro at around 11pm the same day.

Ahmad was arrested at Jalan Sentral Daro at around 3.30pm on Feb 12, 2022.

The bodies of the two women were discovered at RC Dermaga, Sungai Samong in Daro on Feb 12 and Feb 14, respectively.