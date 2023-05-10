CP:Op Selamat: 457 road accidents, nine deaths in Sarawak

KUCHING (May 10): The 20th Op Selamat in Sarawak during the Aidilfitri celebration this year has recorded a total of 457 road accidents throughout the state during the eight days of the operation which began April 20.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said this figure was a slight increase from the 453 cases recorded last year.

He said nine fatalities were recorded this year – the same as in 2022.

“Among the factors that contributed to the increase in the number of accidents during Op Selamat 20 were human negligence and (bad) road condition,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He also said about 1.17 million vehicles were recorded on the road throughout Op Selamat 20 compared to 1.13 million during last year’s operation.

Mohd Azman also said police had issued 2,014 summonses to road users for various traffic offences during Op Selamat 20, compared to 5,942 summonses in 2022.