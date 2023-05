KUCHING (May 10): The body of an unidentified man was found at a bus stop along Jalan Utama, Bintawa this morning.

According to sources, a member of the public discovered the deceased lying on his stomach on the bus stop’s bench.

The body was only clad in brown shorts and no identification documents were found.

The body has since been transferred by police to the Sarawak General Hospital’s forensics department for further action.

The police have been contacted for more information.

MORE TO COME