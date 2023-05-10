English tea house near Fort Margherita to open in Sept

KUCHING (May 10): The English tea house, a beautification project built near Fort Margherita here, is expected to be opened to the public by September this year.

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts II Datuk Snowdan Lawan said that the facilities for the new tourism attraction have been completed recently.

“The facilities have been completed but we have yet to do the project handover to the Public Works Department (JKR).

“It may take time, so as to ensure that the delivery of its certification meets the requirements – which is a standard procedure,” he said, while expressing hopes that the beautification project could be opened to the public just in time for the Sarawak Regatta in September.

On a related tourism matter, Snowdan said the ministry is looking forward to working together with the organiser of Miss International Malaysia (Sarawak) 2023 to bring in Miss International grand finale to Sarawak.

The annual Miss International beauty pageant, he added, has been held in Tokyo, Japan since 1960, except for 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Miss International is the fourth largest pageant in the world in terms of the number of national winners participating in the international contest.

“With over 80 countries participating, this will be a great way for us to further promote Sarawak through such big international exposure,” he noted.

“The franchise holder in Japan has verbally agreed to bring in the competition to Malaysia, and this depends very much on the national franchise holder and our ministry.

“If everything is okay, then the national and international finale can be held here in Sarawak, which will be sometime next year, hopefully, as this year it is still going to be held in Tokyo, Japan,” he said at the launch of Miss International Malaysia (Sarawak) 2023 at a hotel here today.

Adding on, he said a meeting will be held with the Miss International Malaysia national director Jawad Khan here in Kuching soon.

Also present at the press conference were Miss International Malaysia (Sarawak) state director Dato Raymond Jolly and Miss International Malaysia Giselle Tay.