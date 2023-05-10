Ex-serviceman living in Song honoured with MRC’s ‘Diamond Medal’

KAPIT (May 10): Retired army man Ari MS Maniam was honoured with a ‘Diamond Medal’ during an event at a restaurant here on Monday night, hosted by the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Kapit Chapter in celebration of the World Red Cross-Red Crescent Day 2023.

The former sergeant, now aged 63, was announced the top blood donor for last year, having contributed 120 pints.

Hailing from Johor but currently residing in Song Bazaar, Ari said he first donated blood in 1979.

“I have been donating since. I am over 60 years old now, but I will continue to donate blood for as long as I am still strong and fit, because I feel that this is the best way to help those in dire need.

“Previously, I would travel to Kapit Hospital to donate blood once every four months. Now, I do it regularly at Song Health Clinic. It’s much more convenient because the clinic always holds blood donation drives,” Ari told The Borneo Post here.

He received the medal, certificate as well as a hamper from James Sandak, who represented Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department Jefferson Jamit Unyat at the MRC Kapit event.

Ari was among 148 local blood donors honoured by the chapter for their life-saving contributions through regular blood donation.

For the record, May 8 is World Red Cross-Red Crescent Day every year, and the date was picked in honour of the birthday of the International Red Cross founder, Sir Henri Dunant, in 1828.

The theme this year is ‘Everything We Do Comes #From The Heart’.

In addition, the Monday night function also celebrated the national MRC’s 75th anniversary, as well as MRC Sarawak’s 48th anniversary.

In his remarks, MRC Kapit chairman Dr Sia Tih Kong lauded the invaluable contributions rendered by every blood donor.

“Tonight, I see the wonderful faces of the ordinary people doing this extraordinary humanitarian act – donating blood to save people’s lives.

“Such noble act of sacrificing you own blood to save those in need deserves recognition.

“Your love for others lays the foundation of a caring society. Indeed, you are the role models in our society.

‘I hope that in the future, there would be many more healthy young people following your steps of becoming regular blood donors,” he said.