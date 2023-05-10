Hundreds attend ‘ngelumbong’ held in memory of Jamit’s late father

KAPIT (May 10): Hundreds of people attended the ‘ngelumbong’ ceremony in Sibu last weekend, held in memory of former Tuai Rumah (longhouse chieftain) Unyat Chupong, the father of Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Native Law and Customs) Jefferson Jamit Unyat.

The ‘ngelumbong’ signifies the end of the mourning period, throughout which the family are not allowed to partake in any entertainment events or merrymaking gatherings.

The start of the mourning period is marked by the ‘ngetas ulit’.

Unyat passed away on Feb 2 this year in Sibu. The funeral took place at Nirvana Memorial Park, at Jalan Oya in Sibu Feb 6, and the ‘ngetas ulit’ was held, also in Sibu, on Feb 19.

Born in 1930, Unyat hailed from Rumah Tun Jugah Barieng at Sungai Merirai in Baleh.

He was a member of the Iban Trackers attached to the British Army during the Confrontation Era against Indonesia in 1963.

He later took over from Tun Datuk Patinggi Temenggong Jugah Barieng as the longhouse chieftain – a role that he held for 40 years before his retirement 10 years ago. He was succeeded by Tuai Rumah James Agang.

Following his retirement, Unyat relocated to Sungai Pelanjau at Bukit Goram – the state constituency where his son Jamit is the present assemblyman.

A few years ago, he moved to Sibu to stay with Jamit as the town had better healthcare facilities.

Among those attending the ‘ngelumbong’ were Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang, Sarawak Native Customs Council chief Datu Ronnie Edward and its chief registrar Dahim Nadot, former Kapit District Council chairman Datu Philimon Nuing, and Kapit District officer Cerisologo Sabut.