Julaihi: S’wak hopes for more federal funds to achieve water-supply target

SAMARAHAN (May 10): Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi says he hopes Sarawak will receive additional funds from the federal government to carry out water supply projects.

He said although the state government has provided sufficient allocation, more federal funds are needed for Sarawak to achieve its target.

“We want to implement water infrastructure projects so that by 2030, we shall have adequate supply of water, a margin reserve of 20 per cent, and a grid for treated water that we bring from one water treatment plant to another,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Julaihi, who earlier officiated the Rural Water Supply Department’s new office here, said several water supply projects in Samarahan are still under construction.

Among them are the construction and completion of the main distribution, booster station and high-level water tank in Asajaya, as well as the construction of the main water transmission from Batang Sadong to Simunjan.

“Aside from that, projects being carried out are the replacement of pipes, relocation and connections in Sebuyau, and the construction of the proposed strengthening of the Batang Sadong Bridge to allow for larger pipes to be laid there.

“We are also conducting pipe replacement works in the Sebuyau-Sebangan areas,” he said, adding the total cost of the remaining five projects was RM274.6 million.

“With 18 completed projects costing RM207 million, the total cost of the water supply projects in Samarahan is over RM400 million.”