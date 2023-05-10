Kuching teen sent to Henry Gurney School for meth possession

KUCHING (May 10): A teenager was ordered to be detained at Henry Gurney School after he pleaded guilty at the High Court here today to possessing 76.57g of methamphetamine.

Judicial Commissioner Alexander Siew How Wai ordered the 19-year-old to be held at the reform school in Puncak Borneo here until the age of 21.

The teen had earlier entered a plea of guilty to an alternative charge framed under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) 1952, punishable under Section 39A(2) of the same Act.

He was initially charged under Section 39B of the DDA but on Jan 18, 2023, the prosecution had agreed to reduce the charge to an alternative charge.

It is understood that before the reduction of the charge, representations were made by the defence on Aug 11, 2022 and again on Nov 10, 2022.

The teen through his counsels Timothius Ngau Wan and Francis Teron Kadap also informed the court that he was ready to save the court’s time and costs by agreeing to plead guilty to a reduced charge.

He committed the offence by the roadside on Sempadi 3 Oil Palm Plantation, Kampung Bitokan in Lundu at around 4.10am on June 1, 2021.

Based on the facts of the case, General Operations Force (GOF) personnel were patrolling the area when they spotted a car driven by the teenager and subsequently trailed him.

When the car came to a stop at the boom gate of a security hut, the GOF team moved in and blocked the vehicle.

When the teen produced his identity card upon being ordered, an officer saw suspicious packages inside the teen’s bag.

An inspection of the bag found it to contain 103 plastic packets, a mobile phone and RM417.

A chemist report later confirmed that the substance inside the plastic packets was methamphetamine weighing 76.57g.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Yong Suk Hui prosecuted the case.