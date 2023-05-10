Lawyer asks why O&G workers allowed to cut queue at Miri Airport

MIRI (May 10): Oil and gas (O&G) workers are apparently receiving preferential immigration clearance at Miri Airport.

In a statement, Advocates Association of Sarawak president Gurvir Singh Sandhu said he witnessed this at 8.30am today, when the airport’s immigration clearance area was packed with passengers lining up to catch two flights to Kuala Lumpur.

“At this time, the oil and gas workers were seen sitting outside the immigration clearance area, then suddenly, without having to line up with the other passengers, brought to the front of the line,” he said.

When he inquired with the relevant immigration officer why there was preferential treatment for the O&G workers, he was told “go and check with my boss”.

Gurvir stressed the policy is unfair as other passengers ensured they arrived at the airport on time and lined up properly but were then made to wait because the O&G workers were allowed to cut in front of them.

“There are other steps which can be taken to alleviate this situation, which include opening a specific counter for such workers,” he suggested.

He called on Miri Airport and the Immigration Department to ensure such incidents do not occur in the future.

The Borneo Post has reached out to Immigration Department for comments.