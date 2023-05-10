Lee: S’wak to forge diplomatic ties in cross-border, explore aviation sector with Brunei

KUCHING (May 10): Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin seeks to work in close cooperation with Brunei Darussalam to ease up cross-border travel.

Lee, in a statement today said the congestion issue at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) points near the Malaysia-Brunei border in Sarawak is among the areas that need attention.

“Besides the congestion at Sungai Tujuh ICQS (in Brunei), several other issues are pertaining to the process and procedure on movement of goods,” he said.

Adding on, Lee said that his ministry had also expressed its wish to develop the aviation sector between Sarawak and Brunei Darussalam.

Both sides are looking at the possibility to expand air connectivity to the other parts of the world through Royal Brunei Airlines, he remarked.

Lee’s statement was issued after receiving a courtesy call from the Consulate General of Brunei Darussalam, led by Her Excellency Noni Zurainah at Lee’s office in Petra Jaya here today.

According to Lee, the courtesy call was to discuss bilateral collaboration and to facilitate various issues concerning the state and Brunei Darussalam cross-border travel.

“The courtesy call was also to discuss the way forward of cooperation in the transportation sector between Sarawak and Brunei Darussalam,” said Lee, adding that the consulate had expressed its gratitude and appreciation for his ministry’s initiatives.

“Noni has said that all matters discussed will be brought forward to be further discussed by the government of Brunei,” he added.

Also present were State Transport Ministry’s permanent secretary Dato Alice Jawan Empaling and officials from the ministry and the Consulate General of Brunei Darussalam.