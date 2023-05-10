Marine police catch van driver in Miri with 1,000 litres of diesel

MIRI (May 10): Marine Police Region 5 arrested a 38-year-old man and seized about 1,000 litres of diesel during ‘Op Kontraban’ at Jalan Krokop Utama here on Monday (May 8).

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said acting on information received, five personnel from the Region 5 Marine Police intelligence unit detained a van at around 10pm.

“When queried, the driver of the van admitted to have been transporting the diesel without documents.

“He failed to produce the relevant documents when requested by the raiding team,” Alexson said in a statement.

He said police later found a modified tank in the van filled with about 1,000 litres of diesel worth RM2,150.

Apart from the diesel, he said the raiding team also seized the van estimated to be worth RM28,000, the modified tank (RM1,000), and pump (RM300).

“This brought the estimated value of items seized to RM31,450,” said Alexson.

He said police are investigating the case under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

He added all the seized items and the suspect have been handed over to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Miri for further action.