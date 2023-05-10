MetMalaysia issues alert-level hot weather in Mukah, four areas in peninsula

KUALA LUMPUR (May 10): The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a level one hot weather status for four areas in the peninsula and one in Sarawak.

According to the latest hot weather data uploaded on the department’s Facebook today, the four areas in Peninsula Malaysia involved Baling in Kedah as well as Hulu Perak, Kinta and Manjung in Perak.

Meanwhile, the level one area in Sarawak is Mukah.

“No areas in Sabah are at level one,” according to the post.

The alert level is when the maximum daily temperature is between 35 to 37 degrees Celsius for at least three days consecutively.

The latest daily hot weather status can be obtained at https://www.met.gov.my/iklim/status-cuaca-panas/. – Bernama