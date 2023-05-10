Ng Nirok community upholds ‘manduk’ tradition to mark countdown to Gawai Dayak 

KANOWIT (May 10): The residents of Rumah Siling Balit at Nanga Nirok here continue to uphold their ‘manduk Gawai’, which is a traditional activity to mark the countdown to Gawai Dayak.

In Iban, ‘manduk’ is another term for ‘to cook’.

According to the longhouse chieftain’s wife Catherine Boniface, this activity involves members of the households who work together to cook the glutinous rice for making ‘tuak’ (rice wine), and they would do this at the ‘pendai’ (bathing spot by the river).

“This has been our longhouse tradition for a very long time. It is done every year, whenever Gawai Dayak is approaching.

“This year, members of eight out of 11 ‘pintu’ (doors or household units) of our longhouse are taking part – each bringing five kilogrammes of glutinous rice.

“This is just a symbolic gesture, as some of us have already prepared our ‘tuak’,” she told The Borneo Post here via WhatsApp.

Catherine said the preparation would begin by soaking the glutinous rice overnight, before the ‘manduk’ next day.

“For the cooking, the mensfolk led by the longhouse chieftain, would set out early to find the bamboos and prepare the firewood.

“The womenfolk, on the other hand, would gather at the ‘pendai’, bringing along with them the food and drinks that would be shared with one another throughout the activity.

“But before the cooking commences, there would be a prayer led by Gani Buja, regarded by the villagers as the ‘ketua sembahyang’ (leader for prayers).

“The majority of us are Christians,” said Catherine.

The first step in the process would be cleaning the bamboos.

“After that, we stuff each bamboo with the glutinous rice and cook it over fire. This whole process would take between four and five hours.

“Once cooked, the glutinous rice would be brought back to the longhouse and there, it is left to cool down before yeast is sprinkled over it.

“The fermentation would take at least two weeks – only after that, cooled boiled water and sugar can be mixed into it.

“The mixture would be left to ferment further, until it is ready to be served during Gawai celebration.”

Catherine described the ‘manduk Gawai’ as a tradition favoured not only by the elderly villagers, but also the younger members of the community.

“Those working in nearby towns would return to the longhouse just to join us in the merrymaking, and also to catch up with their relatives and friends in the longhouse,” she said.