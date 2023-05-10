Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for May 11-17 period

KUALA LUMPUR (May 10): The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol as well as diesel will remain unchanged for the week from May 11 to 17.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), in a statement today said that RON97 remains at RM3.35 per litre, RON95 (RM2.05 per litre) and diesel (RM2.15 per litre).

“To protect consumers from the increase of global oil price, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market price for the two products has increased beyond the current ceiling price,” it said.

The MOF also said that the government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people. – Bernama