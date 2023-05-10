Premier launches Sarawak Sabbatical Programme in Oxford

KUCHING (May 10): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg launched the Sarawak Sabbatical Programme at the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies (OCIS) in Oxford, England yesterday.

A statement from the Premier’s Office today said the programme is a Sarawak government initiative to provide training to state civil servants on sabbatical as well as to encourage and enable them to enhance professional skills.

Abang Johari also inaugurated the Sarawak Wing at OCIS as part of the endowment initiative and collaboration between OCIS and the state government.

OCIS, under the patronage of the former Prince of Wales and now King Charles III, is a recognised independent centre of Oxford University and a registered educational charity that aims to encourage the scholarly study of Islam and the Islamic world.

In his brief lunch address, the Premier expressed hope that the centre would also extend its research sphere into the study of sustainability, decarbonisation, and the green economy in order to keep abreast with current world action to mitigate climate change.

He said that Sarawak is well-poised to be part of the global order against climate change with various initiatives already in place towards decarbonisation, energy transition, and the development of renewables.

“In fact, I have to fly back to Kuching to launch a new technology to produce sustainable aviation fuel from algae on Wednesday,” Abang Johari told attendees, who were mostly scholars.

The sabbatical programme covers a range of tailored courses based on the need and requirements of officers for a duration of two months.

Earlier, Abang Johari met with centre director Prince of Wales Fellow Dr Farhan Ahmad Nizami.

Among those accompanying the Premier were State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki; Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication II (Utility) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi; Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I (Education and Innovation) Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee; Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Office Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Syed Aman Ghazali; and chief political secretary to the Premier Fazzruddin Abdul Rahman.